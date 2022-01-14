A major change takes place at the top of BMW Motorsport racing program. Effective immediately, Mike Krack steps down and moves over to Aston Martin as the head of the Formula 1 program. His replacement is Andreas Roos who will take over responsibility for the motor sport activities of BMW M GmbH on February 1, 2022. Roos comes from the Audi Sport division and brings with him two decades of experience in motor racing and has headed up a variety of projects over the course of his career.

“We would like to thank Mike Krack for his passion and dedication across the motor sport portfolio of BMW and BMW M,” says Franciscus van Meel, CEO of BMW M GmbH. “He has demonstrated his wholehearted commitment to motor sport in various roles within our company. As Head of BMW M Motorsport, he took some important decisions over the past year aimed at securing a successful future for our motor sport projects. He has now been given the chance to fulfil a career dream and we do not want to stand in his way. We would like to wish Mike every success in his future endeavours.”

“At the same time, we are delighted to welcome Andreas Roos as our new Head of BMW M Motorsport,” continues van Meel. “He has also held senior management positions in international motor sport for many years and his vast experience makes him the ideal appointment at the helm of our racing involvement. With Andreas on board we are in the best possible shape to enjoy an exciting future pursuing ambitious goals with our new BMW M4 GT3 and LMDh project. We are looking forward to enjoying great success together.”

“This was not an easy decision for me,” says Krack. “I have spent a large portion of my professional life at BMW, and have grown incredibly fond of the brand and my colleagues over all these great years. I would like to say thank you for everything we have achieved together through the many different projects. However, it has always been a dream of mine to return to Formula 1 one day – and now I have been given the chance to do that. I would like to thank BMW M GmbH for supporting me along this path and enabling a smooth handover to my successor. I wish Andreas Roos luck and am in no doubt that BMW M Motorsport will be successful under his leadership.”

Andreas Roos adds: “I’m very much looking forward to my new role and thank BMW M GmbH for the trust they have shown in me. I have, of course, followed BMW M in motor sport for many years, and it is something very special for me to now be able to play a leading role in the next chapter of the brand’s success story on the race track.”

BMW Motorsport resumes its racing activities this month with the iconic Daytona 24 Hours. The motorsport brand will debut the new BMW M4 GT3 racing cars. Roos will also continue the development of the BMW LMDh program which is scheduled to launch in 2023.