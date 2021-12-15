Every year, Rolls-Royce has an apprenticeship program that aims to turn young, enthusiastic fans of the brand into real-life professionals, who can take it to the next level. For this year, the British brand prepared a record number of places, all of them available right now, if you hurry up and sign up for one. If you managed to get a spot you’ll get access to proper on-the-job training and part-time formal education.

For the year 2022, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars is offering a record number of apprenticeship positions. Applications are now being accepted for a total of 37 spots, the most since the scheme’s commencement in 2006. The number of available seats is up more than 15% from the previous high of 2020, owing to the company’s strong financial performance, new model launches such as the Ghost and its Black Badge variant, and the introduction of a new generation of all-electric vehicles led by the recently announced Spectre.

Apprentices will work and train at the Rolls-Royce Home in Goodwood for two to four years, combining paid labor and training with part-time studies at surrounding colleges and universities. Candidates will work towards an NVQ Level 3 qualification, an HNC, HND, or a degree, which will be fully sponsored by the employer, over the course of their apprenticeship.

“We have always recognized the fundamental importance of investing in future talent, not just to support our own business objectives, but to build the skills and knowledge base within UK luxury more widely. As well as receiving world-class training in practical craft, technical or business skills, while being paid, our apprentices study for qualifications up to and including degrees, all fully funded by the company. It’s an amazing opportunity and a really attractive alternative to university for those who thrive in a more hands-on learning environment.” said Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Chief Executive Officer, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.

There are options to work in non-production roles in addition to craft-based training in Assembly, Interior Surface, Surface Finish, Interior Trim, or Total Vehicle Quality Management. All apprentices are placed in various areas to gain exposure to various aspects of the business and to expand their network of contacts. Mentors, support networks, and good perks are also available to them. After finishing their training, the majority of former apprentices stay with the company, with many now holding senior supervisory, technical, and management positions.

All applicants go through a rigorous screening procedure to determine their specific talents, aptitudes, personal attributes, and potential. In September 2022, the successful candidates will begin working for the company. If you want to apply, you can do it here.