Car collectors are always looking for the next big investment. Every year, certain cars go from affordable for most enthusiasts to unobtanium. So to keep you from missing out, Hagerty has put together a list of cars that it thinks will appreciate, maybe not to unobtanium levels but appreciate nevertheless, so you can get into one before it’s too late. Carfection is also putting together a series of videos, highlighting each one of those cars, starting with this — the Rolls-Royce Camargue.

Never heard of the Camargue? No worries, neither have most enthusiasts. However, that’s sort of the point. At the moment, the Rolls-Royce Camargue is relatively affordable, if you’re into collecting old Rollers.

What was the Rolls-Royce Camargue? It was a two-door, four-seat grand touring coupe built in the late ’70s and early ’80s and was, at the time, the most expensive car in the world. Though, it wasn’t actually that well received in its day, as its styling was a bit odd — looking more American than British — and it had some traditional design changes, such as the ever-so-slightly sloping grille. However, it’s a handsome car, one that was designed by Pininfarina and coachbuilt by Mulliner Park Ward.

According to Hagerty, the Rolls-Royce Camargue is selling for between £30,000 and £60,000 but they’re also seeing that some very special examples are cresting £100,000. So the trend is upward and Hagerty feels that, if you want one, you should get one now before prices get out of hand.

What’s it like to drive? According to Carfection’s Henry Catchpole, it’s actually really enjoyable. Of course, it’s a big ole boat and isn’t very fun to drive, in the traditional sense. But there’s a lovely sense of occasion when you drive it that seems to put smiles on faces. I also think it looks quite good, with a long, sort of wedgy two-door GT styling that’s really quite endearing. If you’re looking to get into a classic Rolls, the Camargue might just be the car for you.