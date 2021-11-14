It was a few months ago when German aftermarket specialist Infinitas unveiled its Hybrid Charger system tailored to the previous-generation M3 and M4 models as well as the M2 Competition, which all share the S55 engine. We can now get to see the interesting upgrade being put to the test during a top speed run on an unrestricted section of the Autobahn.

If you’re not familiar with the Hybrid Charger, it consists of a custom compressor connected upstream from the pair of turbochargers. The tuner doesn’t fiddle with the turbos as its hardware pre-compresses the air before entering the OEM turbos. The newly installed compressor aims to significantly reduce the dreaded turbo lag as the engine is fed with more air mass compared to the stock setup.

Throttle and engine response are improved, and as you can easily hear, the sound is also much better across the entire rpm range. The M4 F82 featured here has the manual gearbox sending 600 horsepower and 800 Newton-meters (590 pound-feet) of torque, representing a healthy improvement over the standard output of the inline-six, 3.0-liter.

The Bavarian high-performance coupe only has the stage 1 kit, but Infinitas is already working on more powerful packages, with the beefiest of them all promising to extract a whopping 1,000 hp and 1,100 Nm (811 lb-ft) from the S55. An M4 with so much power and torque going exclusively to the rear wheels sounds like a hoot, if not a bit scary we might add.

Equipped with the Hybrid Charger, this M4 delivers impressive acceleration regardless of gear – all thanks to the boost pressure building up much sooner. There’s also a higher boost pressure at all times compared to the standard S55 configuration, and the fact it’s a manual makes it all the better. We can see the coupe effortlessly hitting speeds upwards of 300 km/h (186 mph). The SK3RR top-spec package will make S55-powered cars even faster, with Infinitas claiming more than 205 mph (330 km/h) is achievable.

As you can imagine, such an upgrade doesn’t come cheap as the base kit installed in this car costs about €7,000 (including VAT), plus a little over €2,000 in installation costs.

[Source: TopSpeedGermany / YouTube]