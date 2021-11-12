MINI bets big on its community and always has. For the British brand, the owners and their stories are extremely valuable and something tells us that it goes both ways. MINI owners like to feel part of a bigger family and community so, with the help of the brand, things are bound to get even better. That’s because MINI USA announced a new initiative called #MINICUSTOMIZED today.

Starting today, MINI USA is asking the MINI community to share their images of their custom MINIs on social media with the hashtag #MINICUSTOMIZED for a chance to have their car shared on the company’s social media channels. Once it is shared, a member of the MINI team will contact each owner to get more images and capture the story behind their customized MINI creations.

“Since its inception, MINI has always had a creative spirit, attracting generations of owners to express their unique passion in the countless ways they’ve customized their MINIs.” said Rah Mahtani, Brand Communications Manager, MINI USA. “This initiative is designed to capture that individual style and creativity of our owners and share it broadly as a way to showcase how we can all be different but we’re better together.”

The aim of this initiative is to celebrate the MINI community and their common bond in using their cars as a form of fun, creative expression. Of course, it will also show how fun it is to own a MINI to a broader audience. If you want to participate, you can post your photos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, using the #MINICUSTOMIZED hashtag. The campaign will be active for two weeks, starting today and the most creative and fun designs will get featured on MINIUSA.com and the official social media channels of the brand.