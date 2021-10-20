This upcoming BMW M4 CSL has a lot of fans excited and for good reason. Packing more power, less weight, and sharper dynamics, the M4 CSL is shaping up to be even more exciting than the already great M4 Competition. Some new spy photos of it are popping up and that’s as much of an excuse as we need to talk about it. (We don’t own the spy photos but you can see them here)

With the previous-gen F82 M4, it felt from the beginning that BMW M was sort of holding it back, to make more special models. When the M4 CS debuted, that theory was proven, as it felt drastically improved and, when he first tested it, Horatiu said that it was what the M4 should have been from the beginning. Now, though, the new G82 M4 is spectacular, right out of the box. So if BMW M can improve upon it the way it did with the F82, the M4 CSL is going to be epic.

These spy photos don’t show off anything new, in terms of styling. The CSL-specific front grille, with its unique sideways “Y” shape insert, is visible, as are the new front air intakes and lower front lip. You can see the more aggressive side skirts, as well as the ducktail rear spoiler, the latter of which is a CSL-exclusive.

Under the hood will lie an upgraded version of the 3.0 liter twin-turbocharged I6 that powers the current M4. Except for BMW M4 CSL-duty, it will make around 550 horsepower, which will be about 50 more than the M4 Competition’s 503 horsepower. An eight-speed automatic will likely be the only transmission of choice, though we’ve heard that BMW hasn’t completely dismissed the idea of a manual option just yet. Don’t hold your breath, though.

The BMW M4 CSL will also get a stead diet of carbon fiber and reduced sound insulation, which should compliment the power increase. The current car is already rowdy, we can only imagine what a more powerful, lighter version will be like.

This current generation of M3 and M4 are already brilliant to drive, among the very best M cars ever made. Making it sharper, faster, lighter, and louder should, in theory, make it one of the very best drivers cars in the history of BMW. We absolutely cannot wait to drive it.

[Source: Motor1]