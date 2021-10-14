This new generation of BMW M3 is going to be remembered for two things more than any other; its massive kidney grille and, more importantly, the fact that it introduced the M3 Touring to the world. The G81 BMW M3 Touring will be the first-ever M3 wagon, which is more than enough to make people forgive its naked mole-rat-grille. In some new spy photos, we get to see the new M3 Touring lapping the Nürburgring so hard it’s brakes were glowing. (We don’t own the spy photos but they can be seen here)

In these new photos, the BMW M3 Touring is seen at the ‘Ring and the driver seems to have been really pushing it. It’s possible that BMW M was trying to break the Nürburgring lap record for the fastest wagon, though we have no way of knowing if that’s true or not. It would be a very nice feather in the first-ever M3 Touring’s cap, though, if it could beat the AMG C63 S Wagon’s 7:45.19 ‘Ring time.

Whether BMW is or isn’t going for the Nürburgring lap record, it’s clear BMW is trying to push the M3 Touring to its limits. The brakes are bright red in these photos, indicating some seriously hard driving. Considering how impressive the M3 Competition is, these images get us very excited for the long-roof version.

Under the skin will be the same car as the M3 Competition xDrive sedan. Which means a 3.0 liter twin-turbo inline-six with 503 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque, an eight-speed automatic gearbox, and all-wheel drive. That will be the only configuration of the M3 Touring, with no manual or rear-drive variants in the works. However, that’s perfectly fine because it’s probably going to be the best version of the M3 anyway, as heretical as that may sound. The M3 Touring will take it a step further, with a more practical wagon body style. A 503 horsepower, straight-six-powered BMW M3 wagon with all-wheel drive, and room for the entire family and their stuff — has there ever been a better daily driver?

[Source: Car Buzz]