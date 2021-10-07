Typically, qualifying is held over two days, for the FIM WEC (World Endurance Championship). However, both sessions of qualifying were held early Thursday, October 7 in Most, Czech Republic. BMW Motorrad riders Markus Reiterberger (GER), Ilya Mikhalchik (UKR) and Kenny Foray (FRA) qualified for second place on the grid in the #37 BMW M 1000 RR, for the race Saturday, October 9.

“So far, the days here in Most have been really good, and the qualifying sessions also went very well. We set the fastest qualifying lap of the entire field, which is something I am very proud of. We have consistently improved the bike, which is now in very good condition, both for a flying lap and over the full race distance. I really like the track in Most. It is very cool, but the conditions are superb for fast laps. We are excellently equipped for the race. We hope we get off to a good start, that the weather plays ball, and that we get through the race without any problems. Then we will really have a chance to challenge for the win.” said Reiterberger.

“I am happy with the qualifying sessions. We made a small step from Q1 to Q2. It was my first time using really soft tires and I found a good feeling but we did not have so many laps so I was careful with the tires. It was enough to be among the top and I took P2 in my group. The feeling on the bike is good, also with the race tires, so it looks like we are ready for the race. So let’s have fun and try to fight for the top in the final race of the season.” said Mikhalchik.

In a new video from BMW Motorrad, we see the riders preparing for their final race of the season next to a fighter jet, with some dramatic music in the background. It’s all overly dramatic but the riders’ excitement is understandable, given this is the final race for the season. Plus, it’s cool to see fast motorcycles near airplanes.