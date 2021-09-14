BMW is gaining yet another electric vehicle contender except this time it’s in one of the most hotly contested segments in the industry — the premium crossover segment. Customers, especially American ones, love their premium crossovers. Riding high and in comfort is what the majority of car buyers want today. Which is why so many automakers are looking to go after that exact market with their electric offerings. The latest entry to the segment is the newly announced Polestar 3.

Polestar recently announced its new EV crossover with a teaser image, showing the car under a white sheet. Through the sheet, you can make out the silhouette of the car and it looks very good. No surprise, considering Polestar’s track record of good looking cars. According to Polestar CEO Thomas Ingenlath, who recently spoke to Car and Driver at the 2021 IAA in Munich, the Polestar 3 will be a two-row crossover with sleek, sporty looks.

Ingenlath stated that Polestar didn’t want to go larger, stretching it to three rows, as that would have drawn too many comparisons with the Volvo XC90. Plus, two rows allow for a better looking car. “Having two rows gives the opportunity to give the car that aerodynamic roofline, it gives the chance to emphasize the space between the first and second rows, which really gives the second row a luxurious feeling.” he told C&D.

He also stated that the Polestar 3 will be built in the U.S., ironically right next door to BMW, in South Carolina. It will also come in either single-motor or dual-motor variants, just like the current Polestar 2. Though, according to Ingenlath, the dual-motor Polestar 3 will be the most powerful EV in the the brand’s lineup.

How does the Polestar 3 affect BMW? It will debut either late 2022 or early 2023, which will make it a competitor for the BMW iX3, assuming it sticks to BMW’s three year post-LCI life cycle. After that, whichever electric X3 debuts will have to contend with the newest Polestar. At the moment, the Polestar 2 is very competitive; in terms of both price and specs; with the BMW i4. So it’s safe to assume that the new Polestar 3 will be every bit as competitive in the market.

[Source: Car and Driver]