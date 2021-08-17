The year 2022 might be a big one for BMW and Audi in the ‘States. Both Bavarian brands might see an uptick in V8 model sales next year, as their main rival — Mercedes-Benz — is dropping almost all of its V8 models for 2022.

A recent memo listing off the V8-powered Mercedes-Benz models to be dropped for 2022 began circulating on Reddit. Then Jalopnik confirmed the memo and The Drive reached out to Mercedes for a comment.

“[Mercedes-Benz’s] prioritized focus to comply with various global, external and internal requirements, as well as several other factors, including but not limited to challenges in the supply chain, have an impact on the offering of the product portfolio in various markets,” a Mercedes-Benz representative told The Drive.

Mercedes’ claim seems to imply that there’s some sort of global supply chain issue for V8 models, though there could be some regulatory issues as well. The reason why is irrelevant, though. Fact of the matter is that Mercedes-Benz will lack V8-powered models in the U.S. market for 2022, while its main rivals, BMW and Audi, will still sell theirs. Customers could very well jump ship over to BMW or Audi, simply to get a V8.

Jalopnik has the full list of affected models, but they include most AMG models, including the high-performance AMG GT and E63 AMG. While a typical Mercedes-Benz customer might not care if they have to get a six-cylinder GLS-Class instead of a V8-powered one, and will almost certainly not jump over to BMW instead, there’s a chance that certain performance customers do jump ship. Admittedly, Mercedes-Benz fans are just as loyal as BMW fans, so it won’t be all MB customers that make the switch.

However, performance customers that are looking for big horsepower and high speeds will be disappointed with the lack of AMGs on sale and might head to either BMW or Audi. Mercedes-Benz losing V8s for 2022 might allow BMW and Audi to take advantage of big-ticket customers that don’t want to settle for lesser engines.

[Source: The Drive]