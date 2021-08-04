With a bit over a year since its market launch, the BMW X5 M SUV is already preparing for a facelift. Recent spy photos from Spain showcase a BMW X5 M Competition prototype wearing the usual camouflage. Judging by these shots, the X5 M Facelift is bound to get some small visual upgrades. At the front, the kidney grille seem to have gone a small redesign, while retaining the same size.

At the bottom, the front bumper was redesigned to feature more aggressive shapes with larger air openings. The headlights are also temporary on this test mule, so we will certainly see a few design upgrades there as well. There is no camouflage on the rear end, so it’s likely that this is still an early prototype since it’s hard to believe that BMW will forgo any upgrades in the back. Furthermore, the lower section of the diffuser is missing from this test mule.

The biggest changes are saved for the cabin. Previous spy photos pointed to the large screens seen in the BMW iX flgaship SUV, featuring a curved design and stretching across the entire dashboard. We also expect to see a series of tech upgrades, from the driving assistance systems to the new BMW iDrive 8. Trim and leather upgrades will most certainly be available as well.

We don’t expect any engine changes though. Powering the X5 M Competition is the same 4.4 liter twin-turbocharged V8 that powers the X6 M. So it makes 617 hp and 553 lb-ft of torque, which is the same amount of power as the BMW M5 Competition. So it’s very fast, almost too fast for such a big, heavy SUV. Though, it’s not any faster or slower than its X6 brother.

Pricing for the current model begins at $105,100 for X5 M and $114,100 for X5 M Competition plus $995 Dest. But it remains to be seen whether the recent chip shortages will increase the base price of the car in 2022.

[Photos by Motor.es provided by their spy photographer]