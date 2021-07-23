We’re about to enter a new phase for BMW, with the launch of several new electric models and the dawn of the company’s new electric architecture just around the corner. The new cars that will have to prove themselves with be the BMW i4 and BMW iX. The i4 will be probably more important as it is supposed to be cheaper and, therefore, more widely available, shaping the way people perceive an electric BMW too.

This four-door coupe electric version of the BMW 4 Series is bound to arrive on driveways around the world by the end of the year but how much will it actually cost? Well, if you live in Australia, it will set you back at least 100,000 Australian dollars. To be more prices, the MSRP for the BMW i4 is AUD99,900 but since you have to add on-road taxes and everything to the grand total, it goes up to over 100k, easily.

At today’s exchange rate, that adds up to about $74,000 which isn’t that bad, considering how crazy prices can get in the land down under. However, that’s for the ‘entry-level’ eDrive40 model. If you want the range-topping BMW i4 M50 you’re going to have to get AUD124,900 out of your checking account, at the very least. That’s about $92,000 at today’s exchange rate. Compared to the US prices starting at roughly $56,000 for the former and $66,000 for the latter, the difference is quite notable.

However, you get a lot of standard kit to make up for it. You’ll find things like the Driving Assistant Professional, Parking Assistant Plus, front sport seats, Head-Up Display, an automatic tailgate, ambient lighting, Live Cockpit Professional, wireless charging and a 10-speaker audio system included as standard. Alongside the more powerful powertrain, the i4 M50 adds lumbar support, front seat heating, BMW Laserlight headlights, a 16-speaker Harman/Kardon surround sound system, electric glass roof, an M Technology Package, M rear spoiler, and metallic paintwork.