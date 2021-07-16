BMW UK Product Manager Sam Delecia tells you everything you need to know about the new BMW M4 Competition Convertible, shot at Goodwood Festival Of Speed 2021. The new M4 cabrio is the third addition of the new M3/M4 family which for the first time will also include a touring model. The BMW M4 Convertible is based on the M4 Coupe, just with its roof chopped. With the roof down, its sleek body lines, smooth surfaces, and gracefully swollen wheel arches give it an elegant, yet muscular look. With the roof up, which is now a soft-top, it looks like a classy, performance GT car.

The new folding soft-top is 40-percent lighter than the outgoing hard-top, which does a few things. It allows for BMW to add the increased structural bracing required when removing the fixed roof, without adding as much to the overall curb weight. It also significantly reduces the center of gravity, versus the old car, which increases agility and provides better driving feel.

It opens and closes in eighteen seconds, this new roof, and can be operated at speeds up to 31 mph. Having a folding soft-top gives the new BMW M4 Convertible more trunk space than its predecessor. So now you get 9.0 cubic feet (284 liters) of space, which is up 1.2 cubic feet (34 liters) from before.

The BMW M4 Convertible will come in only Competition spec, giving it the full-beans 503 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque, from its 3.0 liter twin-turbo I6. That engine will only get an eight-speed auto and xDrive all-wheel drive. No manual, no rear-drive for the drop-top M4. According to BMW, 0-60 mph takes 3.6 seconds, which is a few ticks slower than all other M3 and M4 variants. U.S. production begins in September of 2021 with market launch taking place in October. The U.S. MSRP is set at $86,300 plus $995 Destination.