Announced a few months back, the new BMW News App is now finally rolling out to cars fitted with the BMW Operating System 7. Over the past few days, the app has been sent to millions of cars fitted with the required hardware, according to the Bavarian brand. The fresh News app doesn’t just provide in-car information from a wide variety of news outlets, it also offers an improved service that brings podcasts to your fingertips.

Customers can now choose the news categories they are most interested in. Personalizing the news feed is doable by selecting topics of interest. Furthermore, if you ‘like’ an individual post, the app’s intelligent software will learn your preferences on the fly and offer a better feed. On top of that, the audio quality has been increased and you can even choose your content according to your preferred country and language.

BMW says that the News app now has additional, major news providers for a greater variety of news reports. You will also be able to adjust the duration of the news feeds, for both long or short trips. The feeds can be launched with a simple click. All these improvements have been done according to customer feedback, according to BMW. The developers focused in particular on improved audio quality, intuitive operation and a more intelligent pre-selection of news.

The new version of the BMW News App is available in cars fitted with the BMW Operating System 7 and does not require a Remote Software Upgrade. However, you do need to have at least the version 20-11 of the BMW Operating System installed. BMWs that meet the minimum requirements will automatically receive the update to the News app in the vehicle over the coming days and weeks.

Customers with the appropriate vehicles in the European markets (DE, UK, FR, ES, CH, AT, IE) will be the first to benefit from the new News app. Over the course of the year the News app will also be rolled out to additional countries worldwide.