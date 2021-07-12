BMW is updating their mobile apps for BMW and MIN owners with new features. The latest release of the popular My BMW App and MINI App are available for both Apple iOS and Android operating systems and can be downloaded free of charge from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. The BMW Connected App expired on 30 June 2021 and has been replaced by the My BMW App.

The latest update includes new features like the “Explore BMW area” where owners can receive the latest news from the BMW world, including new products, design topics, events and tips & tricks. The MINI App was also updated with several new functions. The full list of updates can be seen below.

New features of the My BMW App:

The updates in May and July 2021 have added more important new features to the My BMW App. These are:

A new map style including further functional enhancements for the navigation map display. Integration of predictive route planning , which shows traffic on the planned route in real time and enables comparison of fuel prices . (Since 5/21)

A new function also enables contact-free scheduling and reservation of service appointments outside the dealer’s opening times. The My BMW App reminds the user of scheduled appointments and also offers the option of payment online. This function is another important step in providing contact-free services. (From 07/21)

The Personalised Service Video increases transparency and delivers more information on the vehicle’s status without the customer needing to be present. A personalised video of the customer’s vehicle is recorded by service advisors and shows the result of a vehicle check – e.g. tyre and brake pad wear. Customers can use the videos to decide what work they want to have carried out beyond regular servicing. This function is not available in the USA, Canada and China. (Since 05/21)

Functions of the My BMW App tailored to electrified vehicles:

The Charging area – provided specifically for owners of electrified vehicles (either with a plug-in hybrid drive system or purely electrically powered) – in the new My BMW App contains everything you need to know about charging functions. It integrates clearly presented, at-a-glance information on charging activity, charges in progress, Scan & Charge, and control of charging and climate settings. (From 05/21)

BMW Points offers a wealth of additional function updates:

Collect points by charging: The vehicle must be charged 20 times per month and charge for at least 15 minutes on each occasion.

Vouchers can be redeemed via BMW Charging. My Activity summary: Shows the points collected, the number of kilometres driven on electric power inside and outside eDrive Zones, and the number of kilometres driven on combustion-engine power. Distance figures are displayed in km and %. Information covers a particular period of time (this week/last week).

BMW Points will also be rolled out in Norway, Sweden and the UK from 07/21.

EVgo Integration (only available in the USA) links the My BMW App with the BMW Charging App (by EVgo), which users can open directly at any time when they want to find a charging station or start a charge. (From 05/21)

New functions of the MINI App:

Since May, the MINI App has offered a significantly wider range of functions. For example, the MINI Sharing Link now opens the MINI Sharing App directly if the vehicle is equipped with Flexible Car Sharing Preparation (only available in DE, UK, NL, ES, BE, LU). This makes it easy for up to ten drivers from the customer’s family or circle of friends to share use of the MINI. Map Style brings a new map display to the MINI App. If GPS is not available, the button is highlighted in orange instead of grey. The user also receives a prompt to switch on GPS when they tap the button.

Trip Detail Enhancement enables more transparent route planning. If the user clicks on “Show route” after choosing their destination, they can now view traffic on the planned route, as well as the distance to the destination and the driving time involved directly in the MINI App. The Fuel Prices function allows customers to search for fuel stations and compare fuel prices easily without having to open another app. This feature is available exclusively for vehicles with combustion engines.

With the Explore Tab, the MINI App offers a regular supply of relevant and interesting editorial content – initially in Germany, Austria and Great Britain – covering all aspects of the products, services and values of the MINI brand. And now content can also be shared.

The MINI App now also allows older vehicles to be linked up via Bluetooth/USB and the vehicle status (mileage, fuel level and range) to be displayed.

Contact-free services for all aspects of a workshop visit:

In a service offered specifically for owners of electrified vehicles (either with a plug-in hybrid drive system or purely electrically powered), the new MINI App clearly displays everything you need to know about the charging functions. Users can see clearly presented, at-a-glance information on charging activity, charges in progress, Scan & Charge by MINI Charging, and charging/climate settings. Charging Management (only available in Canada) offers a detailed overview of a charge in progress (start time and duration of the charge, range, pre-conditioning and current vehicle settings, scheduled departure). During the charge, the user can see an overview of previous charges, including the associated costs.