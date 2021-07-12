One day after his first win of the season in the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, Maximilian Günther only scored a point in the second race of the New York City E-Prix. Günther started 23rd on the grid and made an impressive recovery to finish in points after climbing into tenth place on the final lap.

Like Günther, Jake Dennis (GBR) also suffered from the fact that it started to rain lightly during qualifying group two, preventing him from setting a fast time. As a result, he also had to start from near the back of the grid and ultimately crossed the finish line in 16th place.

Dennis started the race from 19th and once reached 13th, but he fell back down the field because he missed the activation zone for the attack mode, costing him a lot of time. Günther and Dennis are now 14th and 15th in the Drivers’ Championship, each with 54 points. BMW i Andretti Motorsport lies sixth in the Team competition with 108 points. Races 12 and 13 of the season take place in London (GBR) on 24th and 25th July.

Maximilian Günther (#28 BMW iFE.21, starting position: 23rd place, race result: 10th place, points: 54, driver standings: 14th place):

“It was fun to race my way into the points from the back of the field. Given the circumstances, I think we had an ideal race with a very good strategy. We saved a lot of energy at the start and then gradually worked our way towards the front. It is obviously very pleasing to have come away with a point. Thank you to the team for a great weekend.”