If you’re looking to partake in a BMW Driving Experience program but don’t want to travel half the country to do so, the Bavarian company has some good news for you: a new program is now available, a the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The announcement came this week and is a measure meant to cut the distance between BMW’s excellent program and its customers, in whichever way possible. This marks a new milestone for Midwest customers and enthusiasts.

Just like it’s the case with other locations, the BMW Driving Experience at IMS will offer a range of driving activities in BMW M vehicles, BMW M racing vehicles, and core BMW models from across the BMW product portfolio. The BMW Driving Experience at Indianapolis Motor Speedway will begin consumer events on July 8, 2021 and continue on select days through August.

What can you get for your money’s worth? A wide range of experiences like:

M Track Experience – BMW’s M Track Experience, well known from the brand’s Performance Centers in Thermal, CA and Spartanburg, SC, comes to the Midwest for the very first time at IMS. An instructional experience that familiarizes participants with track driving.

– BMW’s M Track Experience, well known from the brand’s Performance Centers in Thermal, CA and Spartanburg, SC, comes to the Midwest for the very first time at IMS. An instructional experience that familiarizes participants with track driving. M Track Days – A track driving experience taught by BMW Performance Driving School instructors, teaching participants how to bring BMW M vehicles to the absolute limit.

– A track driving experience taught by BMW Performance Driving School instructors, teaching participants how to bring BMW M vehicles to the absolute limit. M4 GT4 Experience – A full-day experience centered around the BMW M4 GT4 racecar, complete with classroom and real-world track instruction.

– A full-day experience centered around the BMW M4 GT4 racecar, complete with classroom and real-world track instruction. Test Drive Experiences – A variety of BMW and BMW M vehicles will be available for test drive sessions daily during activation windows. Test drives will include both M performance driving and xDrive off-road challenges in BMW’s X Series Sports Activity Vehicles.

– A variety of BMW and BMW M vehicles will be available for test drive sessions daily during activation windows. Test drives will include both M performance driving and xDrive off-road challenges in BMW’s X Series Sports Activity Vehicles. Custom programming – an array of curated experiences, such as corporate events, will be available at IMS during the BMW Driving Experience.

If you’re interested, you can find more information at this link.