The BMW M division will be celebrating its 50th anniversary next year which is the perfect occasion for some proper celebration. Various sources claim that the M division is hard at work looking to put together some anniversary models. Today, a report coming in from Australia has some truly outlandish claims that, if proven true, will show just how crazy the engineers in Munich can get.

According to WhichCar, BMW is working on an electric M2 model that will have no less than 1,000 kW of power or a MegaWatt if you will, the same amount of power as the Koenigsegg Agera RS. That would make this the most powerful car ever made by the German brand and, quite possibly, the fastest.

Apparently, the so-called ‘project Katharina’ will have four electric motors which hints at an all-wheel drive setup which would make this car a proper challenger for the fastest accelerating cars in the world right now.

Sources quoted by WhichCar say that the 1,321-hp M2 would be able to accelerate to the benchmark 100 km/h speed in around 2 seconds and that it is capable of spinning its rear wheels at speeds up to 120 km/h on bone dry tarmac. The same sources say that Katharina would also be able to go round the Nurburgring 40 seconds faster than the M8 Competition, dropping under the 7-minute mark.

All of this sound incredibly impressive but there’s a lot to take in here. Sure, such a project would be a great present from BMW to its fans on the 50th anniversary of its M division. However, seeing it enter production will be quite a stretch and if this report turns out to be accurate, it’s more likely to see this electric M2 introduced to the world as a concept only. Even so, it would be interesting to see just what kind of performance BMW is capable of offering on a purely electric car.