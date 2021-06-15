If money no issue and if you’re looking for the ultimate luxury, then BMW Switzerland might have an answer for you. This week, they launched the BMW 8 Series Haute Couture Edition which is limited to 10 units. The special 8 Series will be sold exclusively to customers in Switzerland and Liechtenstein. There are three colors to choose from for the soft top: Navy blue, Bordeaux red and Brown.

Each of the three soft top variants creates an attractive contrast to the body color, which is the same for all models in the special edition. The BMW Individual paintwork in the Frozen Brilliant White metallic variant gives “THE 8 Edition Haute Couture” a stylish and expressive appearance. The matte paintwork emphasizes the uniqueness and luxury aspect of the special edition 8 Series Convertible.

The tailor-made appearance of the BMW M850i ​​xDrive Cabriolet in the Haute Couture edition also includes interior fittings that are carefully coordinated with the exterior design. BMW Individual special upholstery full Merino leather in opal white is used in the interior of the special vehicles. And that’s not all: contrasting stitches in Polar Blue, Fire Red and Hazelnut variants can be found on the seats and backrests, the armrests, the top of the instrument panel, the door panels and the convertible top compartment.

As an additional indication of the exclusivity of the vehicle, BMW included an emblem made of precision cast metal with the imprint “Edition Haute Couture”. There is also consecutive numbering attached to the center console. The overall package is rounded off by a high-quality, tailor-made vehicle cover in blue, red or brown, and with the special embroidered lettering “Haute Couture”.

There is no choice when it comes to the drive of the luxury convertible: all ten copies of the Haute Couture Edition are launched as BMW M850i ​​xDrive with 530 hp V8 biturbo.