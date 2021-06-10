The BMW X3 and X4 just received an LCI facelift, giving them some new headlights, a new kidney grille design, and some upgraded interior bits. In addition to the standard X3 and X4, their M variants received the updates as well. However, not to be left out, both the ALPINA XD3 and XD4 received the same updates, too.

For those that don’t speak ALPINA, the XD3 and XD4 are the brand’s performance versions of the X3 and X4 but powered by high-performance diesel engines. So rather than the 3.0 liter twin-turbo S58 engines from the X3 M and X4 M, the ALPINA XD3 and XD4 use a 3.0 liter quad-turbo engine with 290 kW (389 horsepower) and a monstrous 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque. That’s an increase of 30 Nm (22 lb-ft) over the pre-LCI models.

According to ALPINA, the XD3 and XD4 can hit 100 km/h (62 mph) in 4.6 seconds. That’s about half a second slower than BMW claims for its M Division versions, with their gasoline engines that make 503 horsepower and 479 lb-ft. The ALPINA XD3 is rated for a top speed of 166 mph, while the XD4 gets a top speed of 167 mph. I’d say that the XD4’s aero gives it an additional mph of top speed but considering both are electronically limited to their top speeds, and are both capable of much higher, that’s not actually the case.

Even though the BMW M models are rated for more horsepower and are faster on paper, expect the ALPINA variants to feel faster in the real world. For starters, they have far more torque. Like, a ton more. That peak torque is also available from 1,750-3,000 rpm. That gives them a meatier powerband than the X3 M and X4 M, which should make them feel punchier on pavement.

As with all ALPINA models, the XD3 and XD4 get bespoke chassis, suspension, steering, brake, and all-wheel drive tuning, making them feel different from the M Division counterparts. Though, for the LCI, not much has changed. They’re still the same brutally fast, yet surprisingly comfortable, performance crossovers.

Also typical of ALPINA models, the two crossover twins look great. Admittedly, these press photos look like they were made with the online configurator, but they still show off what the cars will look like. Unsurprisingly, they look like the pre-LCI cars with the new bits from BMW’s X3 and X4 LCI. The new grille is there, the new headlights are too, and the new taillights for the XD3. The only deviations from the BMW versions are the standard ALPINA deviations.

That means the ALPINA XD3 and XD4 get the classic ALPINA wheel design, a new front apron with “ALPINA” on it, quad exhausts that stick through the rear apron, and the XD4 gets a fun spoiler. All pretty standard ALPINA stuff. Though, that’s not to diminish them, as they both look great.

When the ALPINA XD3 and XD4 go on sale, they’ll give potential BMW X3 M and X4 M customers something to think about. Not only are they just as fast in the real world but offer superior fuel economy (due to being diesels), a more comfortable ride, and arguably better looks. There’s also an exclusivity to any ALPINA that can make it more desirable than its M Division counterpart. We’re excited for these new ALPINA crossover twins, as they’re just two more additions to an already great lineup.