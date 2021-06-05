The BMW X4 M — along with its more traditional sibling, the X3 M — is one of those rare gems that’s actually far quicker and more fun than it looks like it should be. However, it’s not alone in its own segment, as both the Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio and Porsche Macan Turbo are also quite good to drive. But for all the stoplight drag racers out there, what’s most important is which is quickest. In this new drag race video from Carwow, we find out.

In this race, we see the three aforementioned cars go head-to-head-to-head in a series of tests, to see which one performs best. On paper, they’re all quite evenly matched. The BMW X4 M uses a 3.0 liter twin-turbocharged I6 with 503 horsepower and 443 lb-ft (600 Nm) of torque. While the Alfa uses a 2.9 liter twin-turbo V6 with 503 horsepower and 443 lb-ft (600 Nm). However, the Porsche, not being a Turbo “S” model, does lag behind a bit, with only 440 horsepower and 405 lb-ft (550 Nm).

The BMW and the Alfa are both very evenly matched, in terms of power, but the Alfa is quite a bit lighter. So it has an inherent advantage. Still, though, BMW’s engine is stronger than its number admit, so it might surprise some enthusiasts with just how quick it actually is. That is, if you can figure out how to get it into launch control.

There are four different tests in this video; a standing quarter-mile drag race, a rolling drag race in comfort/auto modes, a rolling drag race in sport/manual modes, and a 60-0 mph braking test. Being the least powerful of the bunch, the Porsche is pretty much out of all the race, which is fine because it’s not really an apples-to-apples comparison for the Macan Turbo anyway. So it really comes down to the BMW X4 M and Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio. So which is fastest?