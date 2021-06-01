Last year was pretty much terrible for live events. One of the biggest for the automotive world, that had to be postponed, was the famous Conconso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este, sponsored by BMW. Normally, the classic car show takes place in the last weekend of May. But back in 2020, the Coronavirus outbreak was in full swing. Therefore, the organizers had to postpone things. Initially, the plan was to have it in May, this year, but the conditions just weren’t good enough.

Earlier this year, an announcement was made, pointing out that some of the best classic cars in the world would make a comeback in front of a live audience on the shores of Lake Como in October. Today, the organizers made another announcement confirming that we’re all set for October 1-3. According to them: “the development of the pandemic situation shows positive trends at many points and this is a key factor for an event with participants and guests from all over the world.”

However, it has been decided to keep the event a bit more intimate with limited access for 2021, therefore the public event on the grounds of Villa Erba as well as the Concorso di Motociclette won‘t take place this year. The entire Concorso d’Eleganza 2021 will therefore take place at the Villa d’Este from Friday to Sunday.

The Selecting Committee has already made an exclusive selection from the large number of registrations. The cars will be presented in the following classes for the contest in 2021: