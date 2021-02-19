It looks like classic car aficionados will have to wait a bit longer to see and partake in a new Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este edition. Last year, the show had to be cancelled as the pandemic was wreaking havoc throughout Italy and the world. The show is usually held in the penultimate weekend of May and it was right about then that the Italian government decided to lock down the country. Back in 2020, the organizers, BMW included, said that we’ll have to wait for 2021 to get together on the shores of Lake Como.

However, it looks like the pandemic is not letting up and now, after weeks of rumors and speculations, the official news came through that the show will be postponed once again, this time until October. According to a press release issued today, the show is set to take place between October 1 and 3, during the first weekend of the month. This would be the first time the Concorso isn’t held in May, in its incredibly long history.

“We started the year 2021 full of confidence and anticipation for the upcoming Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este and hoped that the pandemic would be over as quickly as possible. The global efforts to battle the crisis are truly impressive and they are making progress. However, the fact is that the current situation still precludes our carrying out the preparation for a Concorso in May 2021 that fully meets our aspirations,” said the organizers.

“We hope that this later date will permit us to offer our guests a programme of superlative quality – comparable with the experience expected from the Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este,” the release added. Therefore, the October show is in the works but even that date isn’t certain 100% at the moment, as the pandemic is still ongoing. Let’s just hope that things turn around and we can have nice events on the shore of Lake Como once again.