After a four year tenure, current BMW of North America CEO Bernhard Kuhnt is heading back home to Germany as the head of the home market. His successor is Sebastian Mackensen, a veteran executive who held several roles at BMW Group. In his new position, Mackensen will manage all sales, marketing and distribution activities for the BMW Group from Canada to Argentina, in addition to serving as president & CEO for BMW of North America. He reports directly to Pieter Nota, Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG, Customer, Brands, Sales.

Mackensen joined the BMW Group in 2013 as the head of the MINI sales organization globally before taking overall responsibility for the British brand in 2015. It was at MINI where we met Mr. Mackensen during the Dakar Rally in Peru. After his stint at MINI, Mackensen was in charge of the BMW and MINI business – including the brand-owned dealerships – in Germany since October 2018.

Sebastian Mackensen was born in Braunschweig and graduated with a degree in business administration and economics in 1995 after completing his studies. Upon finishing his international MBA in Madrid and Los Angeles, he successfully completed an international sales management development program at the sports car manufacturer Porsche in Stuttgart. After holding professional positions for the same company in Spain and in the USA, Mackensen moved to Audi AG in Ingolstadt in 2008, where he headed the sales division for the entire American region with five subsidiaries and more than twenty importers.

“With Bernhard Kuhnt and Sebastian Mackensen, we witness two accomplished sales experts exchange the responsibility for Germany and the Americas,” said Pieter Nota, Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG, Customer, Brands, Sales. “Both Bernhard and Sebastian have demonstrated—especially in the last year—that they are adept at leading in a dynamic and volatile environment, overcoming challenges to secure a successful result in their respective regions. The positive sales development and strong collaboration with the dealer networks in both regions underscores the excellent performance of Sebastian and Bernhard. As each leader takes the helm with their extensive experience and specific talents, they will set new impulses and I am convinced that we will see a continued positive development of the BMW Group in each region.”

In addition, Stefan Kramer will join BMW of North America as executive vice president & CFO. Kramer replaces Stefan Richmann who will assume the role of CEO for BMW Group Financial Services in the U.S. and Region Americas. All appointments take effect September 1, 2021.