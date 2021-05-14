Rolls-Royce announced that it will be joining forces with the Dare to Dream initiative to support young people in their first steps towards becoming a well-trained professional later in life. The staff working in Goodwood will be acting as mentors to students from local schools and colleges with the goal of showing them what kind of experiences and opportunities await them in the long run.

“We are delighted to support Dare to Dream, a fantastic initiative that aims to transform how young people perceive themselves and give them the mindset, techniques and resilience to thrive in the world of work. As a company, we have always recognized the fundamental importance of supporting, encouraging and nurturing young people: their skills, talents and personal qualities will shape organizations and the wider economy in the years ahead. We see it as a great privilege to have this opportunity to inspire greatness in them as they set out on their life’s journey,” said Mark Adams, Director of Human Resources, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars.

Dare to Dream has been created by the LoveLocalJobs Foundation, a community interest company that brings together schools and leading local employers. Based around themes of self-awareness, mindset, gratitude, resilience, teamwork and employability, the program aims to motivate young people and give them vital life skills to prepare them for their future careers. The Program Lead is Jack ‘The Lad’ Hayes, a familiar name to many people locally as the host of the Heart Sussex breakfast show for over 15 years.

Rolls-Royce has taken part in other LoveLocalJobs initiatives, including Be The Change, as part of its long-term commitment to creating opportunities and developing talent among local young people. In 2020, despite the pandemic, the company accepted 18 new entrants onto its award-winning Apprenticeship Program, including a record number of Degree Apprenticeship candidates. The company also offers work placements for over 100 university students annually and runs a highly-regarded graduate program.