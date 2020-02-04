Rolls-Royce 2020 Apprenticeship program now open

Rolls-Royce has announced the opening of the 2020 apprenticeship program, inviting people all over the UK to join in. For this year, the Sir Ralph Robins Degree apprenticeship will double in numbers, becoming the largest ever since the British company started this program. Now in its 14th year, the program is open to candidates of all ages and backgrounds. The main purpose is to find the best future employees to work on Rolls-Royce’s bespoke cars.

Apprentices spend two to four years at the Home of Rolls-Royce in Goodwood, West Sussex, working alongside the company’s world-class craftspeople in Assembly, Woodshop, Surface Finish, Leathershop, Parts Quality and Total Vehicle Quality Management. Many apprentices go on to take up full-time employment with the company, often progressing to senior supervisory, technical and management roles.

The program also enables candidates to acquire transferable skills, knowledge and qualifications that broaden their horizons and employment options, through formal vocational study at local further education colleges. The program was expanded in 2019 with the introduction of the Sir Ralph Robins Degree Apprenticeship. To complement practical training, candidates study to degree level, including BE in Mechanical Engineering at the University of Chichester’s new Engineering & Digital Technology Park. The number of places on offer has doubled for 2020.

“Our Apprenticeship program is one of our greatest achievements, providing unique professional and personal development opportunities for talented people. I am delighted that so many of our previous apprentices are still with us and it is very satisfying to know that Rolls-Royce trained craftspeople are contributing to the wider success of British manufacturing,” said Torsten Müller-Ötvös, Rolls-Royce CEO.

All applicants take part in a rigorous selection process designed to assess their individual strengths, aptitudes, personal qualities and potential. Successful candidates will join the company in August 2020. If you’re interested, you can apply here. The application deadline is March 15.