It seems as if the Car Gods wants us to know what the upcoming BMW X3 LCI is going to look like, lately. Last week, we saw a leaked photo of the BMW X3 M LCI, as well as some spy photos of the standard car. Now, some new spy photos have been revealed and they show off more of its design than ever before. And, to be honest, the changes aren’t too exciting. (We don’t own the spy photos but they can be seen here)

In these new photos, we get a clear shot of the new face, with very little camo. Which means we can clearly see that the newly LCI’d BMW X3 will get very few noticeable changes. The grille looks nearly identical to the current car’s, which is actually a good thing because it’s a handsome grille. Though, those looking for a more radical look will be disappointed.

While the actual shape of the headlights seems to remain the same, the lighting elements inside the headlamps themselves have changed, with a more modern LED shape. They look better but not by much. Most customers might be disappointed by these updates, or lack thereof.

Out back, there may be some changes to the taillights and the rear bumper, but it’s hard to tell. The back end of this test mule is covered in camouflage, so we can’t really see if there are any updates. That said, it doesn’t seem like there will be many, as the shape of the taillights seems identical and the overall backend does look similar, albeit through camo.

Most of the changes to the BMW X3 LCI are likely to happen inside the cabin. BMW is almost certainly going to give the X3 LCI its latest version of iDrive, with a new screen on the dash. It’s also likely to get the latest iteration of BMW’s Live Cockpit Professional, the brand’s own digital dials. Maybe a few trim changes here and there, too, to keep customers happy.

[Source: Car Scoops]