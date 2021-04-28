After all the hubbub about the design of the new BMW M4, enthusiasts have begun to realize just how good it is to drive. Not only is it seriously fast but it’s also a great driver’s car; with good steering, impressive chassis balance, and a playfulness that belies its size and weight. But is it good enough to take on BMW’s best — the BMW M2 CS?

In this new video from Mat Watson, we get to see both the BMW M2 CS and M4 Competition go head-to-head both on track and in a straight line. With Watson at the helm, he jumps in the M2 CS first to lap it around a track as fast as he can. Then, he gets in the M4 Competition and does the same, seeing if he can beat the lap time set in the M2. After that, he tests both cars in a straight line, measuring both their 0-60 mph times and their quarter mile runs.

The BMW M4 Competition has the advantage here. It uses a 3.0 liter twin-turbocharged S58 inline-six engine with 503 horsepower (510 PS) and 479 lb-ft of torque. That engine is paired to an eight-speed auto, and rear-wheel drive. While the BMW M2 CS gets an older 3.0 liter twin-turbocharged S55 inline-six, with 444 horsepower (450 PS) and 406 lb-ft of torque. In this test, it has a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox, and rear-wheel drive. The BMW M4 is heavier but, as we recently learned, it’s actually not as heavy as BMW claims.

Unsurprisingly, the BMW M4 is faster in both tests, as it’s the more powerful car that’s built on a newer, more capable chassis. It’s about a second faster on track, which is a lot when you consider how short the track is, and it’s almost half a second faster to 60 mph. But the real question is: which one is more enjoyable to drive and which one would Mat Watson have?