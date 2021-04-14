Now that the M3 and M4 have already been revealed, the most exciting BMW on the horizon has to be the upcoming BMW M5 CS. When I first heard of the M5 CS, I was worried it’d be a cynical cash-grab; fitting an M5 with some carbon aero and calling it a day. Thankfully, I was wrong and the upcoming M5 CS seems like it’s going to be an incredible machine, at least as far as this video is concerned.

In this new video from GerCollector, we actually get an up close look at the BMW M5 CS and, more importantly, we get to see it driven and reviewed. So far, this is the first video review of the M5 CS and it doesn’t disappoint.

During a standing 0-100 km/h (0-62 mph) run, the BMW M5 CS was able to hit a very impressive 2.92 seconds. While we’ve seen the standard M5 hit similar times, the M5 CS was run in less-than-ideal conditions on cold tires. In the best of conditions, with warm tires, it wouldn’t be outside the realm of possibility to see the M5 CS break under 2.8 seconds.

Potentially even more impressive is just how fast it is in the real world. The M5 CS takes on on-ramp at over 60 mph as if it were easy and then explodes onto the Autobahn, where it proceeds to accelerate as if it were fired out of a cannon. The driver in this video is able to reach 311 km/h (193 mph) in what seems like only a handful of seconds. It also went from 100-200 km/h (62-124 mph) in just 6.58 seconds, which is shockingly quick. The standard BMW M5 was already missile-fast but the M5 CS, with its added power and lighter weight, seems like a different animal altogether.

After seeing this video, the hype-train for the BMW M5 CS has officially left the station. We cannot wait to get our hands on one.