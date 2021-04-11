From what we’ve seen and heard, the new G82 BMW M4 is a supremely impressive car. Not only is it shockingly fast but it’s also said to be a big step up over the previous-generation F82 M4, in terms of handling and dynamics. To find out for sure, though, Joe Achilles went and put both cars back-to-back to see which is actually best.

Thankfully, both cars were very similar spec. The F82 BMW M4 had its Competition Package, which means its had BMW’s older S55 3.0 liter twin-turbo I6 with 450 PS (444 horsepower), 406 lb-ft of torque, a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox, rear-wheel drive, and the specific car in the video was also running Michelin Pilot Sport tires. As for the G82 BMW M4, it was also a Competition-spec car with and automatic gearbox (eight-speed auto), and sticky Michelin Pilot Sports. However, the new G82’s Competition model is inherently a bit fruitier, making 510 PS (503 horsepower) and 650 Nm (479 lb-fts). Though, the F82 does have two advantages; it’s lighter and its gearbox shifts quicker.

So how do the two cars compare? Achilles first put them through their paces on a short handling circuit, to see which is quicker through some tight corners. The F82 went first, followed by the G82. Then they put both cars up against each other in a standing drag race, followed by a rolling drag race.

You should check the video out for yourself, so we won’t spoil it for you. However, I will say that I was genuinely surprised by the results. I was pretty confident about how the races would turn out and I was dead wrong about all three.

Also, can we show some love for the F82 BMW M4’s design? I never disliked it, personally, but I was also never a huge fan. Now, though, I think it’s aged really well and looks fantastic, especially with the Competition Package, with its 666 M wheels. Now I really want on in Yas Marina Blue with a manual. Dammit, Achilles.