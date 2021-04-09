There are some legitimate criticisms of the new BMW M3 and BMW M4; their grilles, their weight, and their cost. However, there are some undeniable qualities as well, such as their ability to slice up a twisty country road. In this new photo gallery, we see just that.

The BMW M3 in this gallery wears a Tanzanite Blue paint, which looks great. Its a bit under-the-radar, a bit subtler than many of the other launch colors, such as Sao Paulo Yellow. The darker, more elegant shade of Tanzanite Blue helps to lessen the visual impact of the grille. Though, it does hide the rest of the car’s muscularity a bit, which makes it seem less exciting, less special. So you have to pick your battles.

Inside, the M3 in these photos gets Silverstone leather with the standard seats. While they aren’t as incredible looking as the carbon fiber-backed sport seats, they’re more comfortable over long distances, as well as a few thousand dollars cheaper. Plus, they still look good, just not quite as special.

2021 BMW M3 Tanzanite Blue

As for the BMW M4, it wears the fantastic Toronto Red. If you know me, you’d know I’m a sucker for red cars and Toronto Red is a gorgeous shade that makes the M4 seem more exotic and exciting. Though, it does highlight that grille, so if you’re not a fan then Toronto Red isn’t the color to get. Though, if it were my money, I’d get this color and live with the grille.

The BMW M4 here also gets Silverstone leather but it gets the special carbon fiber sport seats, which are sensational to look at. If you’re a larger person, they might not be ideal, but if you fit nicely, they’re well worth the extra money.

2021 BMW M4 Toronto Red

Both cars in the photo gallery are Competition-spec models, which means they get the more powerful version of their 3.0 liter twin-turbocharged inline-six, making 503 horsepower (510 PS). It also means they get an eight-speed automatic transmission, bigger wheels, and black accents. If you’re on the fence about whether or not you want a brightly colored M3/M3 or a darker one, or maybe you just don’t know which model to get, this gallery will help.