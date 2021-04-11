BMW’s all-new 4 Series Coupe is based on the successful 3 Series platform and represents the company’s second-generation 4 Series Coupe. The 4 Series has grown in length, width, and even height. Though the new 4 Series Coupe is bigger in nearly every dimension, it is the new design that dominates the discussions with onlookers. Though most of the coupe looks like you would expect from being based on the 3 Series, it is the grill where the design takes the biggest deviation.

Powering the all-new 430i Coupe is BMW’s potent B46 2.0 Liter four-cylinder engine putting out 255 hp and 294 lbs-ft of torque. This is mated through a slick-shifting 8 Speed Automatic Transmission. Interestingly the 430i xDrive is quicker 0-60 at 5.3 seconds than the 430i which runs it in 5.5 seconds. This comes down to how well the xDrive system puts the power down to all wheels and helps you launch out of the hole faster despite the added weight.

Of course, we also touched on the exterior and interior design, along with a close look at the mesh and oversized grille of the new 4 Series. Being the non-M Sport 4 Series, the exterior design is certainly less aggressive and the kidneys do stick out a bit more. So in the end, we spent two weeks with the 2021 BMW 430i xDrive Coupe and this is certainly of the most comprehensive reviews and test drives we’ve ever done.

Join us on a video review of what the 430i is like to drive, what the underside looks like on our lift, and take a detailed look at the design of BMW’s second-generation 4 Series.

2021 BMW 430i xDrive

Base MSRP $47,600

Bluestone Metallic Paint $550

Black Sensa Tec Seating Surfaces

Convenience Pk $900 (comfort access, lumbar support, ambient lighting)

Remote Engine Start $300

19” Double-spoke bi-color orbi

Heated Steering Wheel $190

Heated Front Seats $500

Apple Car Play/Android Auto Standard

Live Cockpit Pro (incl Navi) $900

Destination Charge $995

TOTAL MSRP $52,535

