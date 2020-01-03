BMW X7 M50i gets showcased in Alpine White with BMW Individual interior

The BMW Abu Dhabi dealership is unveiling a brand new masterpiece: A BMW X7 M50i featured in Alpine White color and adorned with BMW Individual appointments. The next star of the Abu Dhabi showroom is the M Performance X7 M50i model.

The luxury SAV is specced in a rather flat and uninspiring exterior color, which gets sparkled up by some additional BMW Individual options. The Alpine White is a nice color, also when you want to achieve a visible contrast like in this case. It is not the type of color I would go for, but even I have to admit that in this case, the final result looks quite remarkable.

The Alpine White shade is very good at highlighting the key visual attributes of the X7 M50i (G07), like the Cerium Grey kidney grilles and exterior mirror casings and the BMW Individual high-gloss Shadow Line side window ornaments. The M Performance X7 is sitting on a set of marvelous 22-inch BMW Individual code 758 I alloy wheels with bi-color finish and Y-spoke design. These further underline the special status of the high-riding vehicle.

On the inside, this BMW X7 M50i gets pampered with a BMW Individual Merino Tartufo leather upholstery with extended content, which covers the 6 seats of the cabin and the lower section of the doors. What’s more, the wood trims for the dashboard, center console and door covers also comes from BMW Individual.

It is is made up of ash wood with silver gray high-gloss effect. The top and lower parts of the dashboard are covered in fine BMW Individual Merino Black leather.

The sports luxury SAV was equipped with the standard Harman/Kardon surround sound system and the optional Exclusive Package of equipment, which comprises the CraftedClarity glass applications, the Panorama glass roof, the Ambient Air package and the tinted rear side windows.

Also to be found on the list of optional equipment are the Rear Seat Entertainment Professional Package and the Innovation Package, which fits the car with the state-of-the-art Driving Assistant Professional semi-autonomous drive management system, the BMW Laser headlights and the high-ranging Parking Assistant Plus.

The X7 is the long-awaited luxury X model of BMW, which was officially premiered in late 2018 and began its market introduction in Spring 2019. The only real competitor in the industry is the Mercedes-Benz GLS, which already marks its third generation.

Engine options start from the entry-level BMW X7 xDrive30d diesel-powered variant with 265 PS (261 hp) and go straight to the M Performance M50i model. The top offering is underpinned by a heavily-revised 4.4-liter N63 V8 powerplant with TwinTurbo charging, developing no less than 530 PS (523 hp).

Another major highlight of the X7 lineup is the quad-turbo M50d version boasting 400 PS (394 hp), which is probably living its last year in business, according to a recent report.