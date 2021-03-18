Tuning specialist AC Schnitzer has made it its business to push this boundary even further when it comes to stock BMW cars, and today, it presents a complete program for the 5 Series Facelift. And it all starts with a significant power bump in the BMW 540i sedan. AC Schnitzer takes the power output from 245 kW/333 HP to a whopping 400 HP. The top M550i model went through a similar tuning process, now delivering 456 kW/620 HP from 390 kW/530 HP. Performance upgrades for the diesel engines are currently still under development.

For the exhaust, AC Schnitzer provides double stainless steel sports exhaust system for all petrol models, each with two chromed or black “Sport” or “Carbon Sport” tailpipes and optimized sound. Purely visual upgrading of the diesel models is possible with AC Schnitzer “Quad Sport” and “Quad Sport black” tailtrims. ­

The ride quality was also tuned, thanks to the AC Schnitzer suspension spring sets, which allow lowering of approx. 25 – 35 mm front/rear compared with the standard car. They are also available for all models. As usual, AC Schnitzer delivers a new set of wheels. The AC3 FlowForming wheels in BiColor Silver/Anthracite or Anthracite are available in 21 inch size. In addition, AC3 Lightweight Forged Rims and AC1 Alloy Wheels in various colors up to 20 inches can be found in the range. ­



BMW 5 Series models equipped with the M Sport Package also feature the AC Schnitzer front spoiler elements and the front splitter, side skirts and rear diffuser. Sedan drivers get a racing feeling with the AC Schnitzer rear roof spoiler, the rear spoiler or the Carbon Racing rear wing. For the Touring, there is also a choice of rear roof spoiler, which also generates additional downforce. Rear skirt protection foils and emblems in various sizes and colors round off the range for all models.

With the AC Schnitzer aluminum gear shift paddle set, pedals and matching foot rest, the “Black Line” aluminum cover for the BMW iDrive controller and the AC Schnitzer key holder, the interior of the 5 Series gets a sportier look than the standard models.