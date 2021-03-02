In the latest video, in a series of videos explaining different aspects of the new BMW M3 and M4, we get to learn about the M Laptimer.

All BMW M3 and M4 models with the optional Connected Drive package will get the M Laptimer, which is exactly what it sounds like it is. Essentially, it times your laps and displays your times in either the iDrive screen, the digital gauges, the head-up display or a combination of the three. What’s cool is that the head-up display will only display the lap time as you cross the starting line and it will also show you the delta time between your fastest lap and most recent lap.

For anyone looking to track their M3 or M4, this lap timer could be extremely useful and really quite fun. Seeing the delta times will help you get better in real time, without having to actually time the laps yourself or wait until after you’re out of the car to see your times. BMW M obviously isn’t the only brand that offers this — Porsche has been putting lap timers in its cars for ages — but it’s great to see it implemented in the new BMW M3 and M4.

Even cooler than that, the BMW M3 and M4 also record your drift data. For instance, after a drift, you will be able to see the distance you drifted, the maximum angle of your drift, and your drift rating out of five starts, among other things. For track days, drift data can be a very fun tool for enthusiasts.

Additionally, there’s mobile phone connectivity for recording video of your track sessions. You sync the phone to the iDrive and mount it to the windshield. Once it’s synced, you press record on the iDrive screen and it will not only record the video on your phone but provide an overlay on the video of all of the track session data. For instance, combined with the video you’ll see everything from your lap times to your g-forces to your throttle, braking, and speed data.

This is a great tool for any enthusiast that either wants to get better on track or just wants to have some fun and record their lap times. Its integration with mobile phones is impressive and should make for some really fun track days.