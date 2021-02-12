The X5 is not only BMW’s first ever Sports Activity Vehicle, but also one of their best selling models around the world. Manufactured in Spartanburg, the 2021 BMW X5 is in its fourth generation, one more refined than ever. The G05 X5 was one of the first BMWs to adopt a massive kidney grille, a trend that has now trickled down and up the BMW lineup. But compared to the recent and more controversial BMW models, the 2021 BMW X5 has been quickly embraced by BMW customers, despite having one of the largest kidney grilles ever seen on an X5.

Furthermore, the 2021 BMW X5 also stands out with an extensive lineup that caters to a wide demographic and customer base. Built upon the CLAR platform, the G05 X5 offers customers the choice of petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid models. Not all markets get the full lineup, but markets like Europe do enjoy the full spectrum of powertrains. Today, we’re going to outline the entire BMW X5 lineup, irrespective of the market, with a focus on the engine offerings.

2021 BMW X5 xDrive25d

The entry-level X5 diesel is offered in European markets and it is the most affordable G05 X5 you can buy today. In Germany, the X5 xDrive25d is priced at 68,700 euros. The 2.0 liter four cylinder engine delivers 227 horsepower and 450 Nm (331 lb-ft) of torque. The average fuel consumption is around 6 liter per 100 km (39 MPG). Performance wise, the 2021 BMW X5 xDrive25d runs from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 7.5 seconds.

2021 BMW X5 xDrive30d

The second out of the three X5 diesels offered – the BMW X5 xDrive30d – is priced at 72,800 euros. It uses the same 2.0 liter four-cylinder turbo diesel, but with a bit more power: 282 horsepower and 650 Nm (479 ft-lb) of torque. The average fuel consumption is also around 6 liter per 100 km (39 MPG). Performance wise, the 2021 BMW X5 xDrive25d runs from 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 6.1 seconds.

2021 BMW X5 xDrive40d

The most expensive diesel of the X5 family is the X5 xDrive40d. It’s the only X5 diesel with a six-cylinder, 3.0 liter engine and massive power. With 335 horsepower and 700 Nm or 516 lb-ft of torque, top diesel X5 runs from standstill to 100 km/h in 5.5 seconds. The average fuel consumption is 6.2 liter per 100 km (38 MPG). And it is priced accordingly at 78,200 euros. Along with the BMW X5 M50i, the X5 40d is one of the most fun to drive BMW SUVs today.

2021 BMW X5 xDrive40i

Moving over to the petrol lineup of the X5 and at the entry-level spot we have the X5 xDrive40i. The popular gasoline-powered X5 hides a 3.0 liter six-cylinder turbocharged engine under the hood. The B58 is a marvelous engine and arguably one of the best engines from Munich. With 340 horsepower and 449 Nm (330 lb-ft) of torque, the BMW X5 xDrive40i gets to 100 km/h in just 5.7 seconds. The fuel consumption takes a hit compared to the diesel counterparts, but it’s still within acceptable norms: 8 liter per 100/km (29.4 MPG).

BMW prices the X5 xDrive40i at 74,299 euros in Germany and at $61,700 in United States.

2021 BMW X5 sDrive40i

BMW of North America also offers a rear-wheel drive only X5. The sDrive40i has the same performance as the xDrive model, but it is priced about $2,300 cheaper – $59,400. It’s not the most popular option in the United States where customers associate SUVs with an all-wheel drive system.

2021 BMW X5 M50i

The only V8 engine in the X5 lineup is the BMW X5 M50i. With the serious upgrade the 4.4-liter twin-turbo N63 engine received recently, the X5 M50i makes 523 horsepower and 750 Nm (553 ft-lb) of torque. That’s enough to propel the X5 M50i to 100 km/h in just 4.3 seconds. Not that the fuel consumption matters at this price point, but here it is nonetheless: 10.7 liter per 100 km/h (21 MPG). Speaking of the price, the 2021 BMW X5 M50i sells for 99,500 euros in Europe and $82,800 in the US.

2021 BMW X5 xDrive45e

The only plug-in hybrid X5 is also, in our opinion, one of the most compelling X5 models today. Not only it’s highly efficient and fairly green, it’s also quite powerful. The 2021 BMW X5 xDrive45e uses the same drivetrain as the BMW 745e PHEV. This plug-in hybrid model is powered by a combination of a six-cylinder in-line petrol engine and an electric motor. Together, the new PHEV SUV generates a system output of 389 hp, also thanks to an electric motor still located between the thermal unit and the gearbox, good for 110 HP. Torque is also up to 600 NM (442 lb-ft).

At $65,400, it is more expensive than the X5 xDrive40i, but it’s proven to be quite popular with U.S. customers.