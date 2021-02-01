One of the more underappreciated M cars of all time is the E34-gen BMW M5. The E34 M5 was at a disadvantage before it even debuted, as it was the follow up to not only a legendary car — the E28 M5 — but the original M5. The first sequel to anything is always heavily criticized, simply for not being the original. And the E34 M5 was no exception. However, now that a lot of time has passed, the E34 M5 has gained a lot of fan appreciation. But is it enough to become a future icon?

In this new video from Seen Through Glass, we take a look at the E34 BMW M5 but not just a regular M5, a Touring. One of the more interesting things about the E34-gen M5 is the fact that it was one of only two M5s to ever offer a wagon body style. Just it and the E61 BMW M5 Touring but the E34 was the original long-roof M5.

The E34 BMW M5 Touring was significantly heavier than the original E28 M5 but it was also more powerful, more comfortable, had better tech and, of course, more practicality thanks to that wagon body. After the mid-cycle refresh, the E34 BMW M5 Touring used a bigger 3.8 liter inline-six with 340 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. Remember naturally-aspirated engines, which had less torque than horsepower and you actually had to use the revs to make power? We miss those days.

So is it a future icon, something to invest in now in hopes that it will appreciate significantly in value? That likely depends on how much you really love the BMW brand. If you’re an avid BMW collector, then the E34 BMW M5 Touring is a fantastic car to get into now. If not, there are likely other fast wagons to tickle your fancy. Still, check out this video to see what it’s like to drive one of the cooler BMWs of the ’90s.