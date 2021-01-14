As we’re getting ready for the first new-generation BMW M3 and M4 deliveries to kick off, the Bavarian company also started an educational video campaign of sorts. As we gradually advance towards seeing these cars on open roads, the Germans are teaching us about the novelties each of the BMW M3 and M4. After checking out the M4’s weight in the previous video, it’s time to take a look at the cooling system for the S58 engine, one that will certainly be working hard in these cars.

The video below shows us the man behind the development of the cooling system on the new M3 and M4, Markus. He takes us on a tour and tell us what we need to know about the new cars. The S58 engine used in the new M3 and M4 models is also the one that can be found in the X3 M and X4 M models. The 3.0 liter straight-six mill develops up to 510 horsepower on the Competition models, which means it’s going to need a lot of cooling.

The system is made up of the main cooling module and the outer cooling system. The main cooling module hides right behind the car’s front bumper. This is where we are met with a possible explanation for the huge grilles: the need for massive air flow. Behind that grille we’re met with huge radiators expanding to all the available space. The main radiator has a 1,000-watt radiator to make sure it copes with the requirements of the car. There are high and low temperature coolant radiators on board as well, while the automatic transmission models also get a gearbox oil cooler.

The outer cooling system includes an air duct for brake cooling, a coolant radiator on the sides of the front bumper and an engine oil cooler in the middle of the front bumper. For this last item, a lip was added under the bumper to create negative pressure in the area of the radiator. It all looks rather well but we’ll still have to test it out to make sure it’s up to par with our expectations.