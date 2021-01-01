TEST DRIVE: 2020 Bentley Bentayga – Trailblazer refreshed

Richness On The Inside

Step inside and the familiar feeling a Bentley unquestionably offers its patrons is there. There’s a sense of richness in everything you touch with a clear-cut design that simply feels British to the core. The patterns everywhere are British, the materials used some of the best in the business and the fit and finish is hard to match. There’s a tactile allure that misses in cars like the Audi Q7 or even the Porsche Cayenne somehow. There’s ample space and almost everywhere you look or touch you’re met with leather, glass or metal. Sure, there are some plastic bits still to be found in the cabin, but you’ll rarely get to touch them anyway.

What I love about the Bentayga in this tech-infused age is the fact that it still has physical buttons inside. There’s also a touchscreen sitting atop the dashboard for those of you wanting something contemporary, but all the functions you want to access are available through buttons. And the knobs have such a great feel to them, it’s hard to explain. Every time I was changing the temperature inside the cabin, I felt like I was entering a safe combination.

The center console also has a switch that allows you to navigate through the various driving modes this car has on offer. The left side has different settings for the drivetrain and suspension, while the right side allows you to play with the all-wheel drive system, in the extraordinarily unlikely scenario you actually go off-road with this car.

There’s also ample room inside for people of any size. Up front you’ll notice the seats made in house at Crewe and are very, very comfortable. The leather is of the best quality as well, while the trims are made of real wood, if that’s what you choose when configuring the car. You have a wide variety of materials to choose from and you can even go with stone instead of wood for the trims throughout the cabin. Even the ashtrays are something to behold, made of real steel and weighing more than you’d expect when pulling them from their specific sockets up front and in the rear doors.

The rear seats can be configured either in a standard three-seat bench or a 2-seat setup for even more luxury. If you go for the four-seat setup you get a fixed console in the back and reclining massaging seats but you do lose the ability to fold the rear seatbacks for more room in the boot. Speaking of which, the boot can house up to as little as 431 liters, less than the pre-facelift model, because the rear seats were moved slightly backwards to offer occupants more room. According to Bentley, that’s not an issue as their customers will rarely use their cars for practical purposes anyway.

Getting back up front, from behind the wheel you’ll notice why the Bentley badge is so desirable. The driving position is high and offers a great view of the road ahead. The visibility is great and as soon as you set in motion you understand that this car has a certain pedigree it has to abide to.

Even Available As A Plug-In Hybrid

There are three powertrain choices available: the top-of-the-line W12 choice, the mid-range V8 and the eco-friendly V6 PHEV. Our tester was the V8 choice as that’s currently only one that can get delivered with the other two joining it soon in various markets.

What does a V8-powered Bentley feel like? It’s hard to describe accurately. The 4-liter mill is familiar to anyone who’s driven a V8-powered machine from the Volkswagen group in the last two years. It is basically the same engine you get on the Cayenne Turbo, the SQ8, Porsche Panamera Turbo, Audi RS6 and so on. It has ‘just’ 550 HP compared to other iterations of it and delivers 770 Nm of torque, plenty for any kind of situation. 0-62 mph is done in 4.5 seconds which is nothing to scoff at, for a car tipping the scales at 2.4 tons. However, the engine was tuned to make sure you feel like you’re in a Bentley, not anything else.