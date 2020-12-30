BMW gets a lot of guff these days. Mostly for slapping irradiated beaver teeth on its cars but also for losing some of the BMW handling magic that fans have come to love over the decades. However, there’s no denying the fact that BMW knows how to make brutally fast machines. In fact, few brands on earth an make cars as fast as BMW does. Two of BMW’s current machines ended up making Motor Trend’s fastest cars of 2020 list; the BMW M8 Competition Coupe and, surprisingly, the BMW X6 M Competition.

It’s not hard to see why the BMW M8 Competition Coupe made the list. It’s violent 4.4 liter twin-turbocharged V8 makes 617 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque. Sure, the M8 is massive and heavy but it still rips from 0-60 mph in a MT-tested 3.3 seconds. Some testers have hit 60 mph faster in the M8 but even at 3.3 seconds, it’s one of the very fastest cars MT tested in 2020. Considering the sorts of cars MT tests on a regular basis, BMW should be proud.

Perhaps even more impressive is the other BMW that made the list. The BMW X6 M Competition is an enormous SUV that has no business being on a performance list. However, the X6 M, with its M8-shared 617 horsepower 4.4 liter twin-turbo V8, is able to nail 60 mph in 3.3 seconds as well. So it manages to tie the M8 Competition to 60 mph, making it almost as fast as cars like the Audi RS6 Avant and Porsche 911 Carrera 4S.

BMW might not make the pure, lightweight, delicate sports cars that it used to but it certainly makes some of the very fastest cars in the world. Some of them are fast enough to take your breath away. What’s even more shocking about this list from Motor Trend is that it even leaves off BMW’s fastest car — the BMW M5 Competition, which has hit 60 mph in 2.9 seconds.

[Source: Motor Trend]