This detailed guide will teach you how to program your garage door opener in your BMW. Setting up and using the HomeLink system in your new BMW is a simple and straightforward process. It shouldn’t take more than a few minutes. The HomeLink platform is part of the most recent BMW models. This feature eliminates the need for a garage door remote and allows for a convenient way to access your garage or gate.
Things you need:
- Get your current garage door opener remote. Move your BMW outside of the garage.
- Be within range of the garage or gate but do not be in the path of door opening/closing.
- Get ladder, open garage door opener control panel, locate the LEARN Button
- Get in your BMW, turn BMW accessories on – but do not start the motor. Tip- Press the start/stop button but do not have your foot on the brake.
- On your rear view mirror, press & hold Homelink buttons 1 and3 at the same time for about ten seconds. Initially the light will be solid yellow until rapid flashing green occurs. – now all old code settings are wiped out.
- Press button 1 until slow flashing yellow.
- Now hold your garage door opener 3 inches from the mirror and push the desired button you want your BMW to emulate.
- When the little light on the mirror flashes green rapidly let go of your remote button and push the button to be programmed once.
- Now go up to control panel on the Garage door opener and press LEARN button
- You now have about 30 seconds to get down the ladder and push Homelink button 1 on your mirror.
- If you have another door to program, press Homelink button 2 until slow blinking yellow light appears. Repeat steps 7-9.
Our own Chuck Vossler went on camera to showcase the entire process with very detailed instructions. Take a look below and don’t forget to subscribe to our Youtube channel.