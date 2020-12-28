BMW M’s first big collaboration with an artist was when it worked with Futura 2000 to create a hand-painted BMW M2 Competition. More recently, its latest collaboration was with another New York-based artist — Ronnie Fieg, owner and creator of Kith. What’s interesting about these collaborations is that you can actually buy the fruits of their labor. So you can actually buy the BMW M4 Competition x Kith, as it’s called and a Frozen Black model is now on display for potential customers at the BMW Welt in Munich.

There are three different color options for the BMW M4 Competition x Kith; Frozen Dark Silver, Frozen Brilliant White and, the color seen here, Frozen Black. In addition to the Frozen Black paint, it also gets black wheels, a black grille surround, carbon fiber mirror caps, carbon fiber front intake inserts and a carbon fiber rear lip spoiler.

As for its Kith additions, the M4 Comp gets, most visibly, a massive “KITH” logo — in the style of BMW M’s logo — painted on the carbon fiber roof. There’s also an M-style “KITH” logo on the trunk lid, where the M4 Competition logo would typically be. Lastly, the standard BMW Roundels have been replaced with Kith-inspired Roundels.

Not everyone is going to want such a car. You have to be a big fan of Kith to want a branded car such as this one. However, if you are a big fan of the brand, this will be a very special car for you. It’s a relatively subtly branded car, with its biggest logo being on the roof where few people will see it. Let us know what you think about not only the BMW M4 Competition x Kith itself but also this specific car. Should it be all black or would it be better in a different color?

[Source: Matthias (@bmw_tpoc]