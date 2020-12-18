This new BMW 4 Series is an interesting car in that it seems to have had a change of heart, compared to its predecessor. Whereas the last-generation 4er wanted to be a sportier 3 Series, this new 4 Series is a bit more comfortable, a bit more grown up. That doesn’t mean it isn’t sporty. In fact, it’s quite a good driving car, it just has a bit more maturity than before. But is it sporty enough to take down its rivals, the Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe and Audi A5 Coupe?

In this new video from Carwow, we take a look at all three cars; their design, interior, practicality and driving dynamics; to see which is best.

Mat Watson starts out with the styling and, while he doesn’t hate the new 4 Series grille like so many enthusiasts do, he prefers the Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe over the other two and it’s hard to argue that. The C-Class Coupe is stunning. He also points out that Audi seems to do big grilles better than BMW, as the grille is better integrated into the design of the car, whereas the BMW’s seems tacked on.

The BMW 4 Series gets the nod for the best quality interior, though. Not only is its build quality better than the other two but it also has the most interior space, for front and rear passengers. It also has the second biggest trunk, beaten only by the Audi, so it’s the most practical of the three. But you don’t buy coupes for practicality, so that point might be moot.

Most importantly, though, the BMW 4 Series was deemed the best of the three to drive. It’s the sportiest of the three while still being incredibly comfortable. It’s hard to argue that, as the 4 Series is a really impressive car to drive, thanks to its unflappable chassis, precise steering and great ride balance.

So which car won? We won’t spoil it, as it’s worth watching the video. So check it out to see if BMW’s latest coupe can take down its rivals.