The global COVID-19 pandemic has, among things, had its effect on the automotive industry. Car companies have been forced to modify their business models to work with customers who are stuck inside their homes. Even before the lockdowns began, Rolls-Royce had started experimenting with ways to cater to their customers’ needs without having them physically in their showrooms.

Since customers could no longer enter the location to have their cars commissioned, a new way of doing that was created. Now that the new Ghost is out, this new online commissioning process is gaining more traction than ever. What was normally an experience in itself – having to come in to talk with the people from the Bespoke division and seeing and touching the materials yourself – is now becoming a remote process. While that isn’t as exciting or as exclusive, it’s obviously far safer, given the current state of the world and a good way to keep its customers safely engaged.

According to Rolls-Royce, the commissioning process is now being undertaken via encrypted digital messaging services like WhatsApp or Signal. Clients unable to participate in face-to-face meetings with the London showroom’s product experts share images and ideas, which are passed to the Bespoke Collective of Designers, Engineers and Craftspeople at the Home of Rolls-Royce in Goodwood, West Sussex.

The marque responds with design sketches and material samples, which are couriered to clients for review. Once the aesthetic direction is agreed upon, clients are able to sign a commitment digitally. Via Rolls-Royce Motor Cars London, it is possible to commission a highly Bespoke motor car without leaving the comfort of one’s home. Furthermore, you can also get a full virtual showroom experience via video conferencing. This way, says Rolls-Royce, customers can familiarize themselves with the features and tech offered on each car in their portfolio right now.