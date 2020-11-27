The BMW 4 Series range is made up of the Coupe, Convertible and Gran Coupe body styles. And while the former two have already been unveiled, if you want to get the four-door coupe model you’re stuck with the old version for the time being. That’s all about to change though, as BMW is getting ready to unveil the third body style. The news comes from the company’s design boss, Christopher Weil.

In a recent interview with GoAuto, Weil said that the reveal of the car is scheduled to take place ‘very soon’. What that means exactly is anyone’s guess but it would be pretty surprising to see the car unveiled before the year’s end. According to our sources inside Munich, the F36 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe (the current model) is scheduled to go out of production in June next year, which is still quite a long way to go.

The same sources tell us that the G26 model will be unveiled in the first quarter of 2021, at the earliest. Of course, its unveiling doesn’t necessarily imply that it will also immediately go on sale, as that’s rarely the case. In fact, we’re most likely going to see the 4er Gran Coupe in pictures and videos well before it enters production. As for the car itself, we’re excited to see a new version of the 4 Series Gran Coupe, as we liked the previous-generation car so much.

One of the explanations could come from the BMW i4, the upcoming electric model using the same platform underneath. Since BMW already planned to bring out the electric four-door coupe and the two are sharing most of the underpinnings, offering a second-generation 4 Series Gran Coupe wouldn’t be terribly costly after all. As for the design, imagine a stretched out 4 Series Coupe and you’re there. We can’t wait to see it anyway though.