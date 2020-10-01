The new BMW 4 Series Convertible goes on sale this fall in several markets around the world. The U.S. will get four different variants, all petrol-powered units. There will be a 430i Convertible, with rear-wheel and xDrive, and a similar offering for the M440i Convertible.

The MSRP is $53,100 for the new 430i Convertible, $55,100 for the 430i xDrive Convertible, $64,00 for the M440i Convertible and $66,000 for the M440i xDrive Convertible. Pricing does not include $995 Destination. European customers are a bit luckier and in addition to the aforementioned models, they will also get some diesel variants as well.

The 190 hp 420d convertible, which costs either 54,393.28 euros, if purchases this year, or 55,800 euros in 2021. The price difference comes from the temporary VAT reduction in Germany: from 19 to 16 percent.

In the case of the more powerful BMW 430i Convertible, the prices according to the current price list start at 56,830.26 euros, or 58,300 euros with the higher VAT. The top M Performance model – M440i xDrive – starts at 72,524.37 euros or 74,400 euros (19%) in 2021.

A new 48-volt mild-hybrid system is standard on the 6-cylinder M440i and M440i xDrive Convertibles. The 48-volt starter/generator unit is complemented by a separate 48-volt battery which allows for energy recuperation, storage and use during driving. Energy can be recuperated from deceleration, braking and from excess electricity generated while driving in Sport mode.

BMW has decided to simplify the ordering process. There are only two equipment options: a basic offering and the M Sport variant. But even the basic model comes with extensive standard equipment, like the Live Cockpit Plus and LED headlights, or the Vernasca leather upholstery with decorative stitching. The new 2021 BMW 4 Series Convertible offers standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Compatibility.

Read Also:

The 430i and 430i xDrive Convertibles offer a choice of two standard non-metallic paints and seven optional metallic finishes, three of which are new colors. The M440i and M440i xDrive Convertibles offer a choice of one standard non-metallic color, five optional metallic finishes and two optional Individual metallic paints.

Alpine White (standard)

Jet Black (standard on 430i and 430i xDrive only)

Black Sapphire Metallic

Mineral White Metallic

Sunset Orange Metallic (430i and 430i xDrive only)

Bluestone Metallic (430i and 430i xDrive only)

Portimao Blue Metallic (new)

San Remo Green Metallic (new)

Arctic Race Blue Metallic (new)

Individual Dravit Grey Metallic (M440i and M440i xDrive only)

Individual Tanzanite II Blue Metallic (M440i and M440i xDrive only)

Interior Upholstery and Trim

Standard 430i and 430i xDrive models is SensaTec in a choice of Canberra Beige or Black. Vernasca Leather is standard on the M440i and M440i xDrive Convertibles and optional on 430i and 430i xDrive models.