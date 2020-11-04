Despite being one of strangest looking cars ever made, the BMW Z3 M Coupe is also one of the most fun. Its short wheelbase, pure steering and killer engine make it a riot to drive, which is why so many enthusiasts love it, even though it looks like a clown shoe. That enthusiast love also makes it quite valuable, with prices getting into the ridiculous realm at the moment. This one, from Enthusiast Auto Group, is about as perfect as a Z3 M Coupe can get, so it’s likely to fetch an eye-watering amount.

This specific BMW Z3 M Coupe is a 2001 model year and only has 1,271 miles on the odometer. That’s frankly absurd. On one had, we admire this owner for taking such extraordinarily meticulous care of it. It’s never seen rain, despite living in a garage for 99 percent of its life, it’s been washed and waxed four times and has had several oil changes. That takes an obsessive amount of dedication to keep the car in such time capsule-condition.

However, on the other hand, it’s a bit disappointing that the car was barely driven. Cars like the Z3 M Coupe weren’t made to be garage queens. They were made to be driven. The M Division sort of concocted the Z3 M Coupe on the sly, simply because the engineers knew it would be brilliant to drive. And they were right. So the fact that such a purpose-built sports car was really never driven is actually a bit sad. It’s like forcing one of the greatest track and field athlete of all time to sit in bed their entire life.

That said, the next owner has a chance to basically start from scratch with such a car. The very wealthy customer of this car is going to be able to experience what it’s like to buy a BMW Z3 M Coupe brand-new, in 2020 or 2021. That’s sort of remarkable and will likely be quite a thrill. Let’s just hope they enjoy driving it a bit more.