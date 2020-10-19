Our test drive of the 2021 BMW M440i xDrive Coupe is still under embargo, but later this week, we will have a chance to share with our impressions. In the mean time, a photographer known as @mybmwadventures has taken the test car for a proper shoot. The test car was the top model M440i with the all-wheel drive configuration and painted in the beautiful Arctic Race Blue Metallic. The M440i xDrive Coupe offers a choice of one standard non-metallic color, five optional metallic finishes and two optional Individual metallic paints.

Alpine White (standard)

Jet Black (standard, 430i and 430i xDrive only)

Black Sapphire Metallic

Mineral White Metallic

Sunset Orange Metallic (430i and 430i xDrive only)

Bluestone Metallic (430i and 430i xDrive only)

Portimao Blue Metallic (new)

San Remo Green Metallic (new, from 11/20 production)

Arctic Race Blue Metallic (new)

Individual Dravit Grey Metallic (M440i xDrive only)

Individual Tanzanite II Blue Metallic (M440i xDrive only)

Interior Upholstery and Trim

Standard on all models is SensaTec in a choice of Canberra Beige or Black. Optional Vernasca Leather is available for all new 4 Series BMW models and comes in a choice of colors including:

Canberra Beige / Black

Tacora Red

Mocha

Cognac

Oyster

Black

Black with Blue contrast stitching

Open Pore Fine Wood Oak Grain trim is standard on the 430i and 430i xDrive Coupes. Aluminum Tetragon trim is standard on the M440i xDrive Coupe.

Optional on all models is Fine Wood trim with Ash Grey-Brown high gloss, Aluminum trim with mesh effect, Open Pore Fine Wood Maple trim or Fine Wood trim with Ash Grey-Brown high gloss.A SensaTec dashboard is standard on the M440i xDrive Coupe and optional on the 430i and 430i xDrive Coupes.

Compared to the previous generation 4 Series Coupe, the new 4 Series is 5.2 inches longer, 1.0 inch wider, 0.4 inches taller and features a 1.6 inch longer wheelbase and 1.4 inch wider front and 1.2 inch wider rear tracks.

Behind that new grille design will sit BMW’s typical suite of engine options, lead by the BMW M440i and its stonking B58 3.0 liter turbocharged I6 with 382 horsepower (374 hp for Europe) and 369 lb-ft of torque.

MSRP pricing is $58,500 for the 2021 BMW M440i xDrive Coupe. Pricing does not include $995 Destination. The global market launch is set for October 2020. In the mean time, stay tuned this week for our review!