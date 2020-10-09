Since the dawn of the BMW M5, there have only been two generations of wagon versions; the E34 BMW M5 Touring and the E61 M5 Touring. While the latter is more famous, due to it being more modern and it using a screaming V10, but the former is arguably the better car. It’s the last hand-assembled M5, it’s the last M5 to use a straight-six engine and it has that old-school BMW steering feel.

In this new video from Enthusiast Auto Group, we get to see this killer looking E34 BMW M5 Touring in absolutely perfect condition and wears a fantastic color combination.

Under the hood of this 1995 E34 BMW M5 Touring is a 3.8 liter inline-six that made, when new, 340 horsepower. Being that this specific car is a Euro-spec car, it has the more powerful version of the engine. However, EAG has tuned it just a bit, adding Schrick cams and a new exhaust, so it now makes about 360-370 horsepower It also gets a five-speed manual gearbox and rear-wheel drive, as all M5s should.

What makes this specific car special is that it wears an incredible color combination. The stunning blue exterior paint matches the hilariously blue interior. So much of the interior comes from BMW’s Individual program, such as the blue leather pillars, the blue stitching on the door panels, the blue piping on the seats and even blue leather sun visors. It’s a Smurf’s dream on the inside but it’s also kind of awesome.

The best part about the car, though, is the noise. That S38 engine is one of the last ancestors of the legendary M88 inline-six used in the original BMW M1. So it makes an incredible noise, one that absolutely would become intoxicating after just a brief drive. Considering it’s also a comfy, practical wagon, its next owner is likely to do a lot more than just brief drives in it.