For the quarter ending September 30, 2020, BMW brand sales totaled 69,570 vehicles, a decrease of 16.2% vs the 83,003 vehicles sold in the same time period last year. MINI brand sales totaled 9,064 vehicles in Q3, a decrease of 11.9% vs the 10,292 vehicles sold in the same time period last year.

BMW says that consumer demand for BMW vehicles has also returned faster, and at a higher level, than anticipated. Furthermore, the EU and US plants are now running at full capacity, so the supply should improve in the near term.

“We are pleased that demand for BMW vehicles remains strong, and proud of our dealer network for the way they have adapted to this situation by accepting a higher number of advanced orders,” said Bernhard Kuhnt, president and CEO, BMW of North America. “As a result, the percentage of vehicles arriving pre-sold to customers is twice as high as prior to the pandemic, and recovery rates outperformed our projections. For these reasons, we remain cautiously optimistic as we enter the fourth quarter.”

Table 1: New Vehicle Sales BMW of North America, LLC, Q3 2020

Q3 Q3 2019* % YTD YTD % 2020 2020 2019* BMW passenger cars 31,917 43,978 -27.40% 88,834 127,157 -30.10% BMW light trucks 37,653 39,025 -3.50% 91,148 110,049 -17.20% TOTAL BMW 69,570 83,003 -16.20% 179,982 237,206 -24.10% TOTAL MINI 9,064 10,292 -11.90% 19,589 27,408 -28.50%

BMW Pre-Owned Vehicles

BMW Certified Pre-Owned sold 28,520 vehicles during the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of 3.5% from the same quarter a year ago.

Total BMW Pre-Owned sold 57,164 vehicles during the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of 9.2% from the same quarter a year ago.

MINI Pre-Owned Vehicles

MINI Certified Pre-Owned sold 2,696 vehicles during the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of 18.5% from the same quarter a year ago.

Total MINI Pre-Owned sold 6,276 vehicles during the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of 18.5% from the same quarter a year ago.

Table 2: Pre-Owned Vehicle Sales BMW of North America, LLC, Q3 2020